Mario Lopez Hangs Out with Eva Longoria's Baby Boy: 'This Is Some of Your Best Work'

Mario Lopez is getting to know his pal Eva Longoria‘s new baby.

In a picture Lopez, 44, shared to Instagram Wednesday, he smiles next to Santiago Enrique — the 8-week-old son of Longoria, 43, and husband José ‘Pepe’ Bastón.

Lopez wore a white shirt and backwards Dodgers cap for the photo op, while little Santiago was lounging in a DockATot, swaddled in a blanket with his eyes closed.

“This is some of your best work @EvaLongoria… #Santiago #BabyBaston #LoveHim #TíoMario,” Lopez captioned the sweet snapshot.

Eva Longoria and son Santiago Eva Longoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez Noel Vasquez/Getty

Longoria, who is a longtime friend of Lopez, commented, “Tío Mario!!” with three heart-eyes emojis. Lopez’s wife, Courtney, jumped in, “Santi!!!!”

Gina Rodriguez wrote, “I am so jealous. Stop!!! @evalongoria Titi Gina is a bomb ass babysitter.”

Added Mark Wahlberg, “Thanks the best brother.”

Lopez and Longoria MediaPunch/Shutterstock

In May, Lopez — a father to son Dominic Luciano, 5 next month, and daughter Gia Francesca, 8 next month — interviewed Longoria on Extra and joked about getting to be her baby’s godfather.

He quipped, “When are you going to officially ask me to be a godfather to your child? Because in all seriousness, who else is going to be a better Catholic and male role model than me? Just putting it out there. For God’s sake — no pressure.”

Longoria replied, “We have very limited Catholic friends, you and I. It’s a small pool. Why am I not godmother to any of your children?”

“We’re going to talk about that later,” replied the Saved by the Bell alum.

Eva Longoria and son Santiago Eva Longoria/Instagram

Longoria has been raving about motherhood since welcoming her first child on June 19.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Here he is again at his first photo shoot with mamá! I haven’t had a chance to post more photos because I’m slowing coming back from maternity leave — but this one is so precious! He’s more than I could have ever asked for!”

Last month, the actress opened up to HOLA! USA about her new bundle of joy. “It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” Longoria said.