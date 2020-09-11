"She's growing up too fast, but I'm very proud of you and your kind heart," he said of his daughter, who posed in a Bayside Tigers sweatshirt

Mario Lopez Wishes Daughter, 10, Happy Birthday as She Gives Sweet Nod to Saved By the Bell

Mario Lopez has a mini Bayside High classmate!

On Friday, the actor, 46, shared a birthday shout-out to his eldest child, daughter Gia Francesca, as she turned 10 — and she posed for the trio of photographs while wearing a gray Bayside Tigers hoodie, honoring her dads early role on Saved By the Bell.

"Happy Birthday besos to my little mija, Gigi! She's growing up too fast, but I'm very proud of you and your kind heart ... #HappyBirthday #GiaFrancescaLopez," Lopez captioned the tribute.

In the comment section, wife Courtney wrote, "My beautiful baby girl. Stop growing! 😩"

The star shares Gia with Courtney, 37, along with sons Santino Rafael, 13 months, and Dominic Luciano, who turned 7 on Wednesday.

For his older son's birthday earlier this week, Lopez shared photos of his boy flexing on Instagram, writing: "My boy turns lucky #7 today! Watch out, he's breaking hearts and faces... Happy Birthday mijo! #DominicLucianoLopez #NicoSuave #Lucky7"

The family celebrated Dominic's big day with a Super Mario–themed bash, complete with balloon animals and streamers inspired by the video game series.

"ITSA MEEEEE, DOMINIC! Happy 7th birthday to my baby. How did I get so lucky?! Mommy loves you forever and always!!!!! 🎉🥳🎊🎂 #Nico #SuperMarioBrosBirthday," wrote his happy mom on her Instagram.

Gia's at-home party on Friday took on an ice-cream theme, with a balloon arrangement in the shape of a decadent ice-cream cone, as seen on Courtney's Instagram Story.

Back in April, Lopez joked about the pandemic lockdown potentially forcing his family to expand.

"I will be very surprised if I don't get another baby coming out of this," he told Page Six at the time of how he and his wife had been spending their time in quarantine. "We keep busy in that department — but we also keep busy with the kids."