“When your son asks you to compete in the same tournament as him, you do it," Mario Lopez said of the experience

Mario Lopez Competes with Son Dominic, 8, in Jiu Jitsu Tournament: 'You're Never Too Old'

Like father, like son!

On Sunday, Mario Lopez joined his son Dominic Luciano in a Jiu Jitsu competition. After the 8-year-old asked his dad to compete with him, the Saved By The Bell star, 48, took on the challenge and participated in a tournament.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When your son asks you to compete in the same tournament as him, you do it. You're never too old to challenge yourself & set goals," he captioned the post. "Thank you to all the homies who helped get us ready! #LopezBoys #Jiujitsu #GracieBarra."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

mario lopez mario lopez

Left: Credit: mario lopez/instagram Right: Credit: mario lopez/instagram

Lopez shared a clip of his performance, featuring the television personality picking up and slamming his competitor to the ground before securing the victory with a pin.

He finished with a gold medal while Dominic won bronze in his own division. The father-son duo proudly posed together with their medals on the podium.

The actor's wife Courtney commented under the post and praised the two, writing, "My boys kick ass. SO PROUD OF YOU BOTH!!!!"

She later shared the tournament photos on her own Instagram, adding, "My #LopezBoys were on fire yesterday! I couldn't be more proud. 😭"

Gordon Ryan, one of the biggest names in Jiu Jitsu, later detailed how Lopez's participation came about and how much he thinks it'll mean to Dominic.

"If there's one thing I wish I could've done with my dad it's compete in the same tournament as him," he wrote on Instagram. "@mariolopez called me a few weeks ago and asked what I thought about him jumping into a competition his son asked him to do. I told him 'why not?' He does this for fun anyways so it won't matter whether he wins or loses."

Ryan continued, "What I didn't tell him is that this is something that every single kid will remember forever if they get to experience it… This is gonna be a moment to look back on."