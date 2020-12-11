Mario! Barbie! Godzilla! The Coolest Holiday Gifts for Kids
From horse styling heads to fort building, here are the top toys to get your kids this year
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Camp Out
Credit: Target
Buy It! Barbie 3-in-1 Dream Camper Playset ($79)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amazing Race
Credit: Carrera
Buy It! Carrera First MarioKart Racing Set ($35)
Pony Tales
Credit: Amazon
Buy It! Breyer Beauty Horse Styling Head ($25)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Penny Pincher
Credit: Amazon
Buy It! Godzilla Figural Bank ($20)
Advertisement
Once Upon a Time
Credit: Target
Buy It! Story Magic Storybook Maker Set ($20)
Kids Club
Credit: Amazon
Buy It! Fun Forts Kids Tent for Kids ($40)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bank on Me
Credit: Amazon
Buy It! Baby Aspen Reversible Sequin Mermaid Tail Bank ($19)
Advertisement
Guitar Gang
Credit: Loog Guitars
Buy It! Loog Mini ($79)