Mario! Barbie! Godzilla! The Coolest Holiday Gifts for Kids

From horse styling heads to fort building, here are the top toys to get your kids this year

By Anya Leon
December 11, 2020 06:44 PM
Camp Out

Credit: Target

Buy It! Barbie 3-in-1 Dream Camper Playset ($79)

Amazing Race

Credit: Carrera

Buy It! Carrera First MarioKart Racing Set ($35)

Pony Tales

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Breyer Beauty Horse Styling Head ($25)

Penny Pincher

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Godzilla Figural Bank ($20)

Once Upon a Time

Credit: Target

Buy It! Story Magic Storybook Maker Set ($20)

Kids Club

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fun Forts Kids Tent for Kids ($40)

Bank on Me

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Baby Aspen Reversible Sequin Mermaid Tail Bank ($19)

Guitar Gang

Credit: Loog Guitars

Buy It! Loog Mini ($79)

By Anya Leon