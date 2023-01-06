T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig's Daughter Sabine Celebrates 10th Birthday: 'Wonderful Human'

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig's little girl is growing up!

On Friday, Fiebig, 45, shared a photo of her daughter Sabine smiling widely as the attorney paid tribute to her on her 10th birthday.

"And then she's 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world," the proud mom began her caption on Instagram.

"Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime. Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love," she continued.

"I only hope that double digits doesn't mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn't take it. 💞 #januarybaby."

In a statement to PEOPLE earlier this week, Fiebig's attorney Stephanie F. Lehman shared that the former couple plan to finalize their divorce as soon as possible.

"During the holiday season, and in light of this challenging time, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her nine-year-old daughter."

"To that end, T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible," her legal representative continued. "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter."

Concluding the statement, Lehman added that Marilee "has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."

Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes. L: Caption Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes. PHOTO: Johnny Nunez/WireImage R: Caption . PHOTO: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Fiebig had been married to Holmes, 45, since March 2010. The longtime pair share daughter Sabine, though the news broadcaster also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Trouble in their relationship bubbled up publicly in November 2022 after Holmes was photographed getting cozy with his GMA3: What You Need To Know colleague Amy Robach, 49 (who has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010 but is separated from the Melrose Place actor).

A source told PEOPLE after the couple's relationship went public that the romance between Holmes and Robach involves "two consenting adults who were each separated."