T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig's Daughter Sabine Celebrates 10th Birthday: 'Wonderful Human'

T.J. Holmes and estranged wife Marilee Fiebig share 10-year-old daughter Sabine, while Holmes is also dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 05:15 PM
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebeg's Daughter Sabine Celebrates 10th Birthday: 'Wonderful Human'
Photo: Marilee Fiebeg/Instagram; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig's little girl is growing up!

On Friday, Fiebig, 45, shared a photo of her daughter Sabine smiling widely as the attorney paid tribute to her on her 10th birthday.

"And then she's 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world," the proud mom began her caption on Instagram.

"Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime. Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love," she continued.

"I only hope that double digits doesn't mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn't take it. 💞 #januarybaby."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebeg's Daughter Sabine Celebrates 10th Birthday: 'Wonderful Human'
Marilee Fiebeg/Instagram

In a statement to PEOPLE earlier this week, Fiebig's attorney Stephanie F. Lehman shared that the former couple plan to finalize their divorce as soon as possible.

"During the holiday season, and in light of this challenging time, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her nine-year-old daughter."

"To that end, T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible," her legal representative continued. "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter."

Concluding the statement, Lehman added that Marilee "has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."

Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes.
L: Caption Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes. PHOTO: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
R: Caption . PHOTO: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Fiebig had been married to Holmes, 45, since March 2010. The longtime pair share daughter Sabine, though the news broadcaster also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Trouble in their relationship bubbled up publicly in November 2022 after Holmes was photographed getting cozy with his GMA3: What You Need To Know colleague Amy Robach, 49 (who has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010 but is separated from the Melrose Place actor).

A source told PEOPLE after the couple's relationship went public that the romance between Holmes and Robach involves "two consenting adults who were each separated."

Related Articles
Meilani Matthews and Jenni "JWoww" Farley attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City.
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Meilani at 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season Premiere
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics and Skin Care for Upcoming Line with Stepdaughter Taylor
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics, Skin Care with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'So Excited'
nick lachey, vanessa lachey
Nick Lachey's Daughter Brooklyn Turns 8! And More Celebrity Kids Celebrating Birthdays in January 2023
Christine Brown Gave Up a 'Bombed Busy' Day for a Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'
Christine Brown Gave Up 'Bombed Busy' Day for Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'
Kim K Dresses North as Kanye in TikTok
Kim Kardashian Helps Daughter North Transform into Dad Kanye West with Special-Effects Makeup
Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has ‘Gotten So Big and Grown Up’ as He Celebrates Her 8th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CnDPc1qpE8U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has 'Gotten So Big and Grown Up' on Her 8th Birthday
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King Says 'No More Showing My Kids' Faces' Online: 'Enforcing Boundaries'
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl Is Teaching Her Daughters Not to Worry About People-Pleasing: 'It's Not Your Job'
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Olympia Tagging Along for Mom's Massage: 'So Cute'
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett and His Family Enjoy the 'Most Snow' They've Ever Seen on Ski Trip: Photos
David Harbour with step daughter Ethel San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA
David Harbour Spends Time with Wife Lily Allen's Daughter Marnie During NBA Game in N.Y.C.
Tarek El Moussa family skiiing
Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Photos from Ski Trip with Kids: 'I Live for Moments Like These'
Tom Brady daughter
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Savannah's daughter Vale explains what stocks are
Watch Savannah Guthrie's Daughter, 8, Explain the Stock Market in Impressive Clip: 'Nailed It'
kim kardashian son
Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos