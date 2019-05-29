Marie Osmond Introduces Newborn Granddaughter as Baby Continues to Receive Treatment in Hospital

Meet Baby Maude!

Just a few days after Marie Osmond announced that her daughter Brianna Blosil Schwep had given birth to a baby girl, the longtime singer officially introduced her new granddaughter on Twitter.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Osmond, 59, revealed the name of her family’s newest addition and said that her granddaughter remained in the hospital’s NICU, but was doing well.

“So grateful to welcome my newest #granddaughter, Brianna & David’s first child Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep into the world,” Osmond wrote. “She is still in the hospital, but is doing very well! Thank you everyone for the prayers, it means so much to us! #schwepicbaby”



Along with the announcement, Osmond shared a sweet, black-and-white photo of baby Maude sleeping in a blanket with hearts on it.

On Thursday, Osmond confirmed to PEOPLE that her daughter Brianna, 21, and her cinematographer husband Dave Schwep, 42, had welcomed a baby girl.

“My daughter, Brianna, gave birth to a beautiful little girl. Mom is doing well and my granddaughter is currently in a pediatric ICU. Thankfully, the prognosis looks great for our little angel,” Osmond told PEOPLE in a statement. “We are grateful she is in exceptional hands with her team of doctors and nurses. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

The newborn, who is Dave and Brianna’s first child together and weighed in at 6 lbs., 10 oz., was taken to the NICU in one of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Osmond explained in a tweet on Thursday.

Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces. So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!🙏👶🏻 ♥️ — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) May 23, 2019

CMN Hospitals are particularly near and dear to Osmond’s heart, as she helped co-found the non-profit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children’s health issues.

“Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces,” she tweeted. “So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!”

At this time, it still remains unclear why Osmond’s granddaughter was taken to the NICU.

Brianna and Dave first got engaged last November. A month later, the pair announced that they had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with their parents and expected to have a bigger celebration with family and friends in 2019.

In March, the couple announced they were expecting a child together in a sunset-silhouette shot taken at the Wisdom Tree in Los Angeles.

Brianna is one of Osmond’s eight children. The longtime entertainer also has three other daughters, Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, and Abigail, 16, as well as four sons, Stephen, 36, Brandon, 22, Matthew, 21, and Michael, who died by suicide at 19.

In addition, Osmond is already a grandmother of four, and expecting another little grandson from her daughter Rachael in July.