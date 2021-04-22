Marie Kondo Welcomes Her Third Child, a Baby Boy: 'I Am Over the Moon'

More joy has been sparked: Marie Kondo has welcomed a baby boy!

On Thursday, the Tidying Up with Marie Kondo star, 36, announced the birth of her third child on Instagram. "It's a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well," the decluttering expert and consultant shared along with a sweet photo of the newborn with one of his sisters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Now comes the fun part -- spending this special time with our little guy," wrote the mom of three, who announced her pregnancy in January.

Kondo and her husband Takumi Kawahara, whom she wed in 2012, are also proud parents to daughters Satsuki and Miko.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

News of her third child's arrival comes five weeks after Kondo announced her new Netflix series, titled Sparking Joy, which is set to premiere this summer. "In this show, I take my teachings beyond the home to share how the life changing magic of tidying can transform our communities, too. I can't wait for you to see it!" she shared on social media.

Kondo's bestselling book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up was turned into a Netflix series in 2019. She also helms the lifestyle brand KonMari.

Kondo previously spoke to PEOPLE about parenting, specifically about giving "up on perfectionism" and how she reacts when her daughters act up.