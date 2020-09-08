Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 9, Joins Her in Cute TikTok to Encourage Voting

The singer shared that her daughter came up with the 15-second dance routine

Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe are getting their moves on for an important cause.

On Monday, the "Always Be My Baby" singer shared an adorable TikTok featuring her and her 9-year-old dancing along to her recent track "Save the Day" featuring Lauryn Hill.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, the mother-daughter duo encourage fans to get out and vote by wearing shirts that read, "Your Voice Matters" and "Vote Vote Vote."

"#SaveTheDay #VOTE #GirlPower Choreography/Interpretive Dance by Monroe C. a.k.a. 'Roe Roe Diva'👯‍♂️," the pop icon captioned the clip, noting that her daughter came up with the dance routine.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

The clip begins with a high note, which Monroe hilariously lipsyncs to by mimicking her mom's signature finger-in-ear movement to belt a song.

The 15-second video continues with the pair dancing in sync, doing a variety of arm movements while singing along to Carey's song.

At the end of the clip, Carey, 50, surprises her daughter with a hug from behind, making Monroe giggle and inch toward the camera.

This isn't the duo's first TikTok together — in February, Carey and her daughter starred in another adorable video that saw Monroe seemingly belt out a high note with inherited expertise.

About two-thirds of the way through the 18-second clip, the camera pans to show Carey coming out from behind a corner, revealing she was the owner of the pipes despite Monroe’s very convincing lip-sync performance.

“Mommy!” Monroe chides the singer, who shrugs and replies, “What? You said do the high notes!”

“When your daughter wants to do a #highnotechallenge,” Carey captioned the hilarious footage.

From singing with their famous mom (both on the stage and in the car!) to starring in her music videos, Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan are certainly showing they’ve got the chops to follow in Carey’s footsteps.

This past Christmas season, Carey released a brand-new video for “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which saw both Moroccan and Monroe getting down to their mom’s 1994 holiday hit.