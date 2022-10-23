Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby!

On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair.

The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza" on Twitter with some butterfly emojis and the hashtag "#TheHairTails."

For their looks, Mariah wore a black dress, while her daughter opted for a sparkly skirt, black converse and a leather jacket.

Other photos from the night show Carey and Monroe standing together in a closet and outside a building.

In the comments section, Instagram users pointed out the similarities in their looks. Musician Anastacia commented, "Mini Mimi" below one picture of the pair.

Carey recently opened up to PEOPLE about her just-launched butterfly-themed jewelry collections with Chopard. The timing aligned perfectly with the 25th anniversary of Butterfly, which Mariah called her "most personal album."

"I don't acknowledge time, so it's 25 seconds, 25 minutes, whatever we want to call it," Mariah told PEOPLE. "Seriously, after going through what I had to go through to even create the Butterfly album and to break free from that shell ... it's part of my 25 years and that's kind of unbelievable. It represents so much to me as just a human being, and particularly as a woman."

Carey shares Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan with former husband Nick Cannon.

Cannon, 42, who is a father of 10 children, is soon set to welcome his third child with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa. The pair already share 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion.

He also co-parents Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi, and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole. Cannon also shares newborn son Rise Messiah, son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.