Mariah Carey and Her Kids Rock Out to Her Hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'  

Mariah Carey and her twins Moroccan and Monroe are in the Christmas spirit!

On Wednesday, Carey, 48, shared an adorable video of herself and her twins, 7, rocking out to her famous tune “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which was released in 1994.

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ we’re gonna take this one step at a time— we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!!” Carey wrote alongside the video on Twitter adding a few Christmas tree emojis.

In the clip, Carey can be heard asking the twins, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, if they’re “ready” to begin as Monroe counts down before the song begins.

Moroccan can also be seen preparing to belt out the beloved song and even added in a “dab” dance move.

As Carey sang the lyrics “I don’t want a lot for Christmas,” Moroccan and Monroe harmonized on the background vocals, which were a number of I’s and O’s.

Making the clip even sweeter, the kids both wore Santa Claus hats while Carey opted for a red scarf.

Shortly after Carey shared the post, a number of fans flooded her comment section about how “perfect” the moment was.

“This is so perfect,” one fan wrote.

“Imagine your mama sang and wrote on of the best Christmas songs of all time WOW,” another fan tweeted.

Earlier this month, Carey sat down for an interview with SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel and opened up about what Christmas is like at her home.

“I should have a Christmas budget,” Carey remarked to host Cayman Kelly before letting out a laugh. “People don’t realize how much it costs to go and do the whole Christmas experience, the extravaganza that I do, darling.”

Elaborating on exactly what she meant, Carey added, “Santa Claus comes, the real Santa. I know him.”

Asked whether the singer flies Santa in from the North Pole or whether the holly jolly fellow just uses his sleigh, Carey shared that she wasn’t sure. However, there was one thing she was absolutely positive about: he brings his reindeer with him.