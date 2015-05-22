"They want to come up ... and sing, especially Monroe," says Carey

Mariah Carey: I Don't Want to Be a Stage Mom (But My Kids Love to Sing!)

Mariah Carey wants to give her kids the world — literally.

During a Friday appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael at Disneyland, the singer admitted she’s excited for her twins Monroe and Moroccan to experience the happiest place on earth.

“The babies can’t wait to get on the rides. They’re super excited,” Carey, 46, shares.

“I’ve been loving Disney forever — since I first came here — because when I was little, I didn’t have the money to come to Disney so I had to make up for it over the years,” says Carey.

She explains, “I just want them to have everything that I never had, [but] now they want everything and more!”

Carey’s love for the magical amusement park isn’t the only thing she’s passed on to her children with Nick Cannon. On Monday, the mom of two visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! and brought both 4 year olds out on stage.

“My daughter loves to sing and Roc now loves to sing. They want to come up … and sing, especially Monroe,” says Carey.

“I don’t want to be a stage mother like, ‘Get on stage, sweetie, you got to sing.’ But I don’t want to keep her from it [either].”

Image zoom



