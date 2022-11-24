Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, Join Mom for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan helped her ring in the holiday season!

The singer, 52, closed out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday afternoon by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her two kids danced behind her.

Dressed in a red gown, Carey accessorized her look with silver jewels from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection, as well as a studded tiara atop her head. She also held a matching umbrella in one hand during the entire performance.

Monroe wore an all-white ensemble that included a tutu and tiara, while Moroccan sported a red sweatshirt and black pants with a gold chain around his neck.

"Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁 Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life. ❤️❤️❤️ Now it's reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼," Carey wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the appearance.

Carey shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon — who recently welcomed his 11th baby and is set to soon become a father of 12.

Carey announced that she would play a role in Macy's annual Thanksgiving event in an Instagram post last week.

"My childhood dream is coming to life! I'm going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS 🎅🏼, at this year's @macys Thanksgiving day parade," Carey wrote. "🎄🎉💫 Tune in on Thanksgiving Day."

Carey's holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" was released on her 1994 Merry Christmas album, and was co-written and produced by the musician and Walter Afanasieff — who had worked with Carey since her 1990 self-titled debut and early No. 1 hit "Love Takes Time."

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" has since found a second life in recent years, including in 2019 when it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time, becoming Mariah's 19th total chart-topping entry.

In 2021, Carey received the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award, making it the first holiday single to ever earn the coveted award.

Carey's performance at the Thanksgiving Day parade has now given her a chance to warm up for her set of special holiday shows this year, which will take place on Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and Dec. 13 and Dec. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.