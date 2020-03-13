Mariah Carey and Her Kids Wash Their Hands to the Tune of Singer's Collaboration with O.D.B.

Mariah Carey is throwing it back for a good cause: coronavirus prevention.

The R&B and pop legend, 49, practiced good hygiene alongside her 8½-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott recently, sharing a TikTok video on Friday morning that shows the trio washing their hands to the tune of her ’90s "Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix)" collaboration with late rapper O.D.B.

“Are you ready? We got 20 seconds. How’s it go, you know it?” the mother of two asks her kids of the song before they hilariously (and expertly!) start rapping along to O.D.B.’s verse while soaping up their hands.

“Me and Mariah, go back like babies [with] pacifiers!” all three of them sing, before Carey takes the lead, encouraging her kids in the rest of the 20-second period: ” ‘Old Dirt Dog’s no liar’ — how’s it go?! ‘Hot like fire.’ “

“Whose hands are clean?” the singer asks Moroccan and Monroe, right before they all cheer when the timer goes off and rinse off together in the sink. She re-posted the video to Twitter, writing, “Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!! ❤️”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Hear Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 8½, Hit a High Note in TikTok Video — with a Little Help from Mom

Carey has opened up about her relationship with O.D.B. (whose real name was Russell Jones) in multiple interviews over the years, discussing the 1995 hit original “Fantasy” song and their work together on the remix during a 2018 chat with Billboard.

“I was fortunate enough to have Ol’ Dirty Bastard on the record, because I was a huge fan of [Wu-Tang Clan’s] 36 Chambers. I was just so excited,” she said of the rapper, who died of an accidental drug overdose in November 2004.

Of the song itself, which was the lead single off of her 1995 album Daydream, Carey recalled, “[Tom Tom Club’s] 'Genius of Love' was on the radio, and I was like, ‘I should use this sample … ‘ So eventually we did that and did the Bad Boy remix, and it’s still one of my favorites.”

“But it was a struggle to be allowed to do that,” she added. “It wasn’t like, ‘Wow. This is such a great idea. We’re gonna sell lots of records with this.’ They were like, ‘What is she doing?’ “

Image zoom Mariah Carey (R) and O.D.B. in 2003

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Wears Gloves to Shake Hands at Investiture Ceremony amid Coronavirus Scare

The dedication Carey and her children (whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon) comes amid growing concern over the novel coronavirus.

According to The New York Times, more than 137,000 people around the world have been sickened by the virus as of Friday afternoon, March 13. At least 5,073 people have died from exposure to the virus, which affects the respiratory system. Older people and those with heart or lung disease are at higher risk of developing serious symptoms from the virus, the newspaper notes.

President Donald Trump has since issued a ban on travel from Europe (excluding the U.K.) in response to the virus. The new rule will go into effect Friday at midnight, he stated.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.