The diva is getting an early start on Halloween celebrations with her sweet kids

Fall Festivities! Mariah Carey and Her Twins Are Loving Their Adorable 'Autumn Moments'

Mariah Carey is already the queen of Christmas, and now her sights are set on Halloween!

On Tuesday, the singer brought her fall spirit to Instagram by posting pictures of a field trip with her children, 4-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

In one festive snap, the sweet trio wraps their arms around each other in a sea of sunflowers. While Carey drew on the season for fashion inspiration (just look at that pumpkin-colored jacket!), Moroccan matched the farm theme in a plaid button-down and Monroe showed her love for Disney in a Little Mermaid top.

Image zoom



Courtesy Mariah Carey

Additional posts show Carey receiving a sweet kiss from Moroccan and beaming as Monroe holds up a scarecrow.

“#autumnmoments,” the proud mom wrote in her captions.

The “All I Want for Christmas” singer is known for her adorable adventures with her little ones. They had a picture-perfect Labor Day at New York City’s Bronx Zoo, which followed up their summer vacation on a yacht.