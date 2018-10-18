Dem Dumplings! Mariah Carey's Twins Have the Cutest Reactions While Cooking with Mom in Taipei

Mariah Carey may be busy performing all around the world, but she always has time to learn new things with her twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott.

The mother of two treated her son and daughter, both 7, to a cooking class on Wednesday at The Regent Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan, where Carey performed a concert as part of her Southeast Asia tour.

“Making dumplings in Taipei!” the proud parent captioned a series of photos and videos on Instagram and Facebook.

“It’s very intricate work here,” Carey said in one video before Monroe adorably attempted to repeat her mom’s words, remarking, “It’s very interesting.”

“We’re learning about different cultures,” the singer explained.

And after they completed their dish, Carey surprised her kids with their finished products. “Wow! We made that?” one of the twins said after Carey showed them their steamed dessert dumpling. “This is ours? No way!”

“Yes, you made this!” Carey — who shares her children with ex-husband Nick Cannon — replied lovingly.

Moroccan and Monroe have grown up touring with their famous mom, even joining her on stage from time to time. “Every time I get a minute off, we go somewhere and try to do something fun,” Carey told PEOPLE in August about activities with her children.

“They love each other and are best friends, but [now] they’ll do things without each other. For the most part they’re with each other all the time. I just hope they maintain that for the rest of their lives. There’s nothing like the bond that they share,” she said, adding, “They light up my life and are amazing.”

Not only is she touring, but Carey continues to release new music ahead of the debut of Caution, her first album since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

On Thursday, the elusive chanteuse premiered her new single “The Distance,” the third song off Caution after previously released tracks “GTFO” and “With You.”

In addition, Carey will be returning to Las Vegas in February for her new residency, The Butterfly Returns.

Caution, scheduled for a Nov. 16 release, is available for pre-order on amazon.com.