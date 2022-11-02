Mariah Carey Takes Inspiration from Childhood for New Children's Book: 'Music Rescues Her'

In The Christmas Princess, centered on a character named Little Mariah, Carey weaves a fairy tale that has many parallels to her own life. "It's not a Prince Charming who comes in. She saves her own day"

By Jason Sheeler
Published on November 2, 2022 08:30 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Mariah Carey. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mariah Carey wants you to know she's eternally 12. "Can you please write this down?" she asks. She can explain this seemingly impossible hitch in the space-time continuum. (For the record, and according to the Gregorian Calendar, she's 52.) First, the self-described "Queen of Christmas" doesn't do years but lives "Christmastime to Christmastime." More importantly, as she puts it, 12 is the age of her spirit.

It's also the age at which she started receiving the tough but valuable — and eventually, profitable — life lessons she lays out in her new children's book, The Christmas Princess, which hit stores Tuesday.

Mariah Carey's children's book
Mariah Carey's The Christmas Princess.

The book's heroine is a 12-year-old named Mariah, but it's not autobiographical. "It's a fairy tale," Carey says — though some details do sound similar to how she has described her childhood. Little Mariah's house is a "shack," unlike the other homes on the street. The staircase has sharp, exposed nails in the boards. The character's mom is named La Diva. (Carey's mother, Patricia, was an opera singer.) There are some other overlaps as well.

"That's the age when I learned I was definitely 'other,'" she says. She was living in a small town on New York's Long Island with her mother, who is white, and her father, who is Black. "It would've been great to actually be a chameleon, but I didn't have the tools for it. Meaning we didn't have money."

Carey began composing poems and songs to process her feelings. "Writing saved me," she says. Her childhood experiences inspired the lyrics of songs such as her 1997 album track "Outside": "Standing alone/Eager to just/Believe it's good enough to be what/You really are/But in your heart, uncertainty forever lies/And you'll always be/Somewhere on the outside."

Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival
Mariah Carey. Gotham/Getty

Of course, Mariah being Mariah, The Christmas Princess is holiday-centered. It was even inspired during a recent festivity. Carey remembers that aha moment: "It was two years ago at Thanksgiving, and I was making a pot of greens. They were so good we named them the Anointed Greens. Cooking for my friends and family, everything that I was doing at the time, I thought, 'Wow, this is so different from when I was little.' "

She says the allegory's key message is in how Little Mariah survives the bullies — including the blonde girls with board-straight locks who can destroy an entire room with a toss of the hair.

"Her music rescues her," Carey says, bringing up another parallel between Mariah and Little Mariah. "It's not a Prince Charming who comes in. She saves her own day."

Related Articles
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Kristoffer Polaha attends the Porte Noire, Chanel and Bentley "Three Thousand Years Of Longing" After Party with Filmnation Entertainment, Metropolitan Filmexport, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and United Artists Releasing, at La Mome Beach on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Brilliant Consulting, INC)
Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
All About Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Announces Her First Kids' Book, 'The' 'Christmas Princess' : It's 'Full of Wonder'
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle's Biggest Revelations in Her 'Archetypes' Podcast
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
Muni Long performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Muni Long Releases Debut Album After 'Hrs & Hrs' Goes Viral on TikTok: All About the R&B Singer
Halloween movies streaming
The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream
DARA RENEÉ, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “The Woman in the Woods“
Dara Reneé Hopes Her 'HSMTMTS' Song Helps People Struggling with Anxiety Know 'They Are Not Alone'
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Glass of Champagne with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka to 'Always Be My Baby'
Mariah Carey bus
Christmas Getaway! See Mariah Carey and Her Kids Embark on a 'Festive Road Trip' for the Holidays
Ashanti signs copies of her book "My Name Is a Story" at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ashanti Celebrates Her 'Unique' Name with New Kids' Book and Talks About Plans to Have Kids 'Soon'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: (L to R) Singers Beth Nielsen Chapman, Olivia Newton-John, and Amy Sky leave the AOL Studios on October 03, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Beth Nielsen Chapman Says Olivia Newton-John's 'Friendship' Helped Her Through Cancer Treatments
Salem Ilese promo shots credit Lindsay Ellary
Salem Ilese on Her Viral Song 'Mad at Disney' and How She's Using Her Platform for Good