Surprise! Mariah Carey's Son, 8, 'Snuck Up on' Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in a Deadpool Mask

Ryan Reynolds is seeing double!

The 43-year-old actor and his wife Blake Lively were surprised by Mariah Carey and her 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe over the weekend — and her son had a hilarious way of greeting the couple.

“Rocky snuck up on an unsuspecting couple wearing a Deadpool mask. Will they ever recover? 😉💖,” the singer, 49, wrote on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of the group.

In the image, Carey’s child was still wearing the disguise while striking an arms-crossed pose in front of Reynolds, who stars in the Deadpool franchise as the titular superhero.

RELATED: A-List Play Dates: Celeb Kids Who Hang Out Together

Image zoom Mariah Carey/Instagram

“Whoa. My vision board became a photo,” the father of three joked in the comments section of the post.

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that Reynolds and Lively had welcomed their third child together. Reynold and the Gossip Girl alum, 32, were already parents to daughters Inez, 3, and James, 4½ — but have yet to reveal any details about their newcomer.

RELATED: Party of Five! Here Are All of the Sweetest Photos We’ve Got of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Growing Family

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their two children Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The couple — who wed in 2012 — first revealed they were expecting another baby at the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere in May, when the actress arrived wearing a fitted yellow dress that highlighted her baby bump.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” a source close to the spouses shared with PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.”

Reynolds stated in a May interview with PEOPLE that he and his wife don’t plan on working at the same time for the sake of their children.

“If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” said the Deadpool actor.

RELATED: Family of Five! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Third Child

On Saturday, Lively purged her Instagram of every single photo but one in a new promotional campaign for her upcoming movie with Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, The Rhythm Section. She previously did this when promoting A Simple Favor.

She left behind a trailer for the upcoming movie, which comes out on Jan. 31. In the action-thriller, Lively plays international spy Stephanie Patrick, who is on a mission to uncover the truth about a plane crash that killed her family when she finds out the tragedy was no accident.

Carey, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the holiday season as the Queen of Christmas. She recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her chart-topping holiday album, Merry Christmas, and will kick-off her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour late this week on Nov. 22 in Las Vegas.