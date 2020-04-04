Image zoom Twitter

Mariah Carey is spending some mommy-and-me time with her daughter Monroe amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Friday, the singer, 50, shared a sweet video of her doing her 8½-year-old’s hair while they practice social distancing from home, captioning the cute clip, “Passing time in quarantine… My 500 hours of beauty school came in handy! 🤣”

In the video, Carey — wearing a black face mask and a floral kimono robe — brushes what appears to be a pink wig atop of Monroe’s head as the young girl sits in a salon chair and plays on her phone. As she combs through the long tresses, the five-time Grammy winner sings along to her song “Migrate” playing on speakers in the background.

“Roe Roe, do you like it?” Carey asks her daughter, to which Monroe replies “Yep!”

The pop star is also proud mom to 8½-year-old son, and Monroe’s twin brother, Moroccan, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon.

Last month, Carey celebrated her 50th birthday surrounded by her children. She gave her fans a look at her big milestone celebration by sharing several family photos taken from the intimate fete.

In the first of three photos Carey posted on Instagram, she blew out candles on a chocolate cake as her twins stood behind their mom with party hats on.

In the next photo, Carey posed with a second cake that read, “Happy anniversary Mariah.” (The singer has previously mentioned that she refers to her birthday as her anniversary.)

The songstress cut into the cake in the final photo she posted as Monroe gasped in the background. “Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love 🦋❤️🥳 #eternally12,” she captioned the post.

Carey also gave a shoutout to her children — or “dem babies” as she proudly calls them — during her recent appearance on FOX’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America, a televised fundraiser for charities supporting those affected by the coronavirus.

Before launching into her 1996 hit “Always Be My Baby” from her in-home studio in New York City, the star thanked Monroe and Moroccan for “being so patient and staying here with me at home and not complaining too much.”

Carey and her family previously used their time at home to encourage fans to follow proper hand-washing technique per the Centers for Disease Control, teaming up to share a TikTok video that showed the trio washing their hands to the tune of her ’90s “Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix)” collaboration with late rapper O.D.B.

“Me and Mariah, go back like babies [with] pacifiers!” all three of them sing in the clip, before Carey takes the lead, encouraging her kids in the rest of the 20-second period: ” ‘Old Dirt Dog’s no liar’ — how’s it go?! ‘Hot like fire.’ ”

“Whose hands are clean?” she asks Moroccan and Monroe, right before they all cheer when the timer goes off and rinse off together in the sink. She re-posted the video to Twitter, writing, “Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!! ❤️”

