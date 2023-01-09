Mariah Carey Shares Snowy Photos from Fun-Filled Day with 11-Year-Old Twins Monroe and Moroccan

Mariah Carey shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11½, with ex Nick Cannon

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on January 9, 2023 05:12 PM
Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic; Mariah Carey/Instagram

Mariah Carey is enjoying quality time with her pre-teen twins!

The "Fantasy" singer, 52, shared photos on Instagram Sunday of a fun day out and about with her twins — Moroccan and Monroe, 11½.

In one photo, Moroccan stands on a pile of snow in what looks like a parking lot, with a big smile on his face. "Top of the world, Ma!" she captioned the shot.

Next, she shared a photo of Monroe, sporting a hoodie and a slightly red nose as she holds her dog in the snowy scene.

"JJ makes his comeback with Miss Monroe," she captioned the cute photo.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

Carey shares her twins with ex Nick Cannon, who has gone on to have another 10 children since welcoming his oldest pair with the singer.

Last month, Carey shared scenes from her Christmas Eve on Instagram, where she and the twins enjoyed a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" with Santa Claus.

In the sweet photos, Carey smiled while standing next to a black and red sleigh, where her two kids were nestled inside wearing matching Christmas pajamas and sitting next to Santa. The musician looked ready for the holiday, wearing a festive red outfit that featured fuzzy white trim.

"Surprise midnight sleigh ride on Christmas Eve! 🎅🏼🛷❤️, Carey captioned her post.

Mariah Carey children christmas https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmFejZKtjq/. Mariah Carey/Instagram
Mariah Carey/Instagram

The twins helped close out Carey's performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as they danced behind her.

Carey accessorized her red mermaid gown with a dramatic train with more than 80 carats of diamonds (from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection), as well as a sparkling tiara atop her head. She also held a matching parasol in one hand during the entire performance.

Monroe wore an all-white ensemble that included a tutu and tiara, while Moroccan sported a red sweatshirt and black pants with a gold chain around his neck.

"Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁 Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life. ❤️❤️❤️ Now it's reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼," Carey wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the appearance.

