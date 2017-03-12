Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon made an appearance Saturday night at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, with their twins in tow

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Attend Kids' Choice Awards with Twins Roc and Roe in Matching Outfits

Their dad may want to steer them away from the spotlight, but Monroe and Moroccan Scott sure know how to work an awards show.

The 5½-year-old twins of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon accompanied their parents to Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

Carey matched with her daughter Roe in striped ensembles, complete with coordinating wavy hairdos and Sophia Webster shoes. Meanwhile, Cannon wore matching orange outfits with Roc. (In case you were wondering, Cannon was wearing his orange turban under his hood.)

Ahead of the event, Carey shared her excitement about attending the ceremony, showing off her matching striped ensembles with daughter Roe.

During the actual show, the family sat at the front row where Carey was seen cheering and applauding for winner Ellen DeGeneres, who picked up several awards early on. Later, Cannon took to the stage to do a dance battle with host John Cena, with the kids in the audience picking who they thought won. (The winner? Cena.)

Cannon, 36, is the current chairman of TeenNick, and has been a development and creative consultant for the network since 2009.

He starred in multiple Nickelodeon series during the late 1990s and early 2000s, including All That, Kenan & Kel and All That spin-off The Nick Cannon Show. He was famously slimed during the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2013.

Carey and Cannon split in 2014 and divorced in November, but have since been open about the importance of putting their kids first in their relationship.

“I think that’ll be something that we’ll always embrace as a family and as our families expand,” Cannon, who welcomed son Golden in February, told PEOPLE recently of co-parenting with Carey over the holidays.

“It’s kinda the norm. It’s all rooted in love, it’s all rooted in positive energy,” the America’s Got Talent host added. “There’s no hard feelings and ill will. Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.”

And that includes brand-new little brother Golden, whose mom is former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell.