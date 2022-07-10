Mariah Carey posted a video on Saturday showing her and Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins getting into the competitive spirit of fashion modeling

Mariah Carey's Twins Get Competitive in Hilarious Fashion Show Video: 'No Kids Were Harmed'

Mariah Carey's twins are not new to the spotlight, and it sure seems like they are having a blast being in it.

Carey's son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, were the stars of the singer's social media accounts on Saturday after she shared a hilarious video showing them getting competitive.

Featuring a red carpet runway and front row audience, the 11-year-old twins model some slick outfits for the audience in the lively clip.

Like true runway naturals they hit all the right poses down the catwalk, but a fight soon breaks out when the pair vies for visibility amidst the applause and camera flashes.

Mariah Carey Instagram Credit: Mariah Carey Instagram

The fun video shows Monroe stepping in front of her brother then all bets are off as the twins scrap before security drags them away from each other.

Momma Mariah even gets in on the skit by feigning shock that her babies would be fighting in any context. Her humor is infused in the whole post, including her caption:

"No kids were harmed in the making of this video."

Last summer, Carey celebrated a huge milestone for her daughter. Monroe modeled for childrenswear brand OshKosh B'Gosh's back-to-school campaign Today is Someday, featuring Carey, Muhammad Ali, and Outkast.

So it's no surprise that Monroe wanted to take the lead, but it seems Moroccan had other plans.

Fans in the comments connected the vid with Carey's infamous "Heartbreaker" music video where she fights her own doppelganger in a brown wig.

Monroe Cannon's Modeling Gig

Carey is often highlighting her close-knit bond with her children, or as she calls them, "dem kids," on social media.