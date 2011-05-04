Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Name Twins Monroe and Moroccan
Did you guess correctly?
Mariah Carey recently dropped a hint that her newborn twins’ names would each begin with the letter ‘M.’ Now, the mystery has been cleared up.
Carey and hubby Nick Cannon‘s son is named Moroccan Scott Cannon and their daughter is named Monroe Cannon, the couple announced on her official Web site.
Scott is both the middle name of Cannon, 30, and his grandmother’s maiden name. Carey and Cannon’s daughter did not receive a middle name because the singer herself doesn’t have one.
It appears the twins may already have nicknames, as Cannon Tweeted, “Roc and Roe! Let’s go!”
As for the inspiration behind the names, Monroe was named after Marilyn Monroe, who has been an inspiration to Carey, 42, while Moroccan comes from the top-tier of Carey’s New York City apartment, which features Moroccan-inspired décor and was also the site of Cannon’s marriage proposal.
The couple welcomed their twins – their first children – on April 30, their third wedding anniversary, in Los Angeles. To mark the special occasion, they also renewed their wedding vows in the hospital with help from Rev. Al Sharpton.