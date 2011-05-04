Carey and hubby Nick Cannon's son is named Moroccan Scott Cannon and their daughter is named Monroe Cannon, the couple announced on her official Web site.

Did you guess correctly?

Mariah Carey recently dropped a hint that her newborn twins’ names would each begin with the letter ‘M.’ Now, the mystery has been cleared up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Carey and hubby Nick Cannon‘s son is named Moroccan Scott Cannon and their daughter is named Monroe Cannon, the couple announced on her official Web site.

Scott is both the middle name of Cannon, 30, and his grandmother’s maiden name. Carey and Cannon’s daughter did not receive a middle name because the singer herself doesn’t have one.

It appears the twins may already have nicknames, as Cannon Tweeted, “Roc and Roe! Let’s go!”



As for the inspiration behind the names, Monroe was named after Marilyn Monroe, who has been an inspiration to Carey, 42, while Moroccan comes from the top-tier of Carey’s New York City apartment, which features Moroccan-inspired décor and was also the site of Cannon’s marriage proposal.