Proud Parents! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Cheer On Daughter Monroe, 10, in Modeling Gig

Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon are two proud parents!

The pair share 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, and on Tuesday, Monroe modeled for childrenswear brand OshKosh B'Gosh's back-to-school campaign Today is Someday, featuring Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast.

The campaign (which highlights both "timeless and trend-forward styles alongside a bold new brand identity," according to a press release) spotlights the stars through a series of vignettes in which viewers can hear inner monologues from Ali, Carey and Outkast as children.

The ad that highlights Carey's childhood features Monroe as her mom at age 10 circa 1980, honoring Carey's emotional childhood, her songwriting, and her impact and influence on young dreamers.

Sharing the spot on Instagram, Carey, 51, wrote, "Introducing... MONROE! P.S. Mommy loves you so much!!!!! 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️." Additionally, Cannon, 40, also shared the clip on his page, writing in the caption, "Proud Poppa! 🙏🏾❤️."

In a statement about the campaign, Carey said, "As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path."

Carey and Cannon's divorce took nearly two years to finalize after Cannon filed in 2014 after six years of marriage. Today, the two remain amicable and even spend time together with their children.