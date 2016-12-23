"Merry Christmas everybody! I'm making my favorite sauce and I hope you're enjoying the Yuletide cheer!" Carey captioned the Instagram video on Thursday

Watch Mariah Carey and Her Son Moroccan Sing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Too adorable! Mariah Carey and her little ones are ready for Christmas.

On Thursday, Carey shared a sweet video of herself and Moroccan, her 5½-year-old son (with ex-husband Nick Cannon), lip-syncing and dancing around in their pajamas in the kitchen to her smash hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer!” Carey, 46, captioned the video along with a Christmas tree, present and Santa emojis.

Last week, Cannon shared a photo of the family, including Cannon’s mom, enjoying some quality time together. (The stars’ lucky twins – Moroccan and Monroe – were even treated to a room full of candy!)

“Family Time!!!” the America’s Got Talent host wrote alongside the Instagram photo.