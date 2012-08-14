Mariah Carey's Lazy Summer Days with Twins

Per the request of her fans, Mariah Carey shared two new photos of her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 15 months.

Relaxation is key for the singer in both shots — the singer is snuggled in bed “takin’ a little nap” with her son in the first shot, and enjoying a “lazy day” by the pool with her daughter in the second.

She won’t be kicking back for long though — Carey, 43, is the newest judge on American Idol, premiering in January. “It’s gonna be so much fun,” she said recently. “As a singer-songwriter, I’m excited to help find and nurture new talent.”

Carey is reportedly being paid $18 million for the season.