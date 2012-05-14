Monroe & Moroccan Cannon's Birthday Snapshot

Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon looked quite dapper while celebrating their first birthday on April 30th in Paris.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 08:33 PM
Dressed to the nines! Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon looked quite dapper while celebrating their first birthday on April 30th in Paris. Parents Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon recently shared photos of the bash on the twins’ website, DemBabies.com. Among the gifts the tots received at their party were a toy piano, rocking horse and mini Ferrari.

