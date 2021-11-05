Family Affair! Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe Appear in Her 'Fall In Love At Christmas' Music Video

Mariah Carey is ringing in the holiday season with "dem babies" by her side!

On Friday, the 52-year-old singer released her new song "Fall in Love at Christmas," a collaboration with fellow musicians Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

In the track's accompanying music video, the trio is seen singing together in Carey's "Butterfly Lounge" before they are joined by a group of backup singers to close out the holiday tune.

"And every Christmas I'll be there, this time of year we won't throw away / We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time / And all the angels in the sky, shine down on us as we roll by / We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time," the group sings on the track.

Towards the end of the Christmas-themed video, Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10 — whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon — also make quick cameos, embracing their mother in a warm hug.

Earlier this week, Carey declared it the start of the Christmas season after Halloween on Monday with a video she shared on social media.

In the clip, Carey — suited up in red from head to toe — stands before three jack-o'-lanterns that read "It's not time," as she waits for the clock to strike midnight. Once it does, she takes a candy cane baseball bat to the middle jack-o'-lantern.

Once the center jack-o'-lantern is annihilated, Carey laughs as her iconic "All I Want for Christmas is You" jingle begins to play in the background and a voice-over says "It's time."

The "Fantasy" songstress then appears in the middle of a Christmas-decorated living room and is dressed in a Santa Clause-inspired jumpsuit — as she proceeds to throw rice into the air and lets out a scream in celebration.

The following day, Apple TV+ announced Carey's return for another holiday special titled Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, set for release in December. (Last year, the "Without You" singer released Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.)

Carey shared a teaser photo on Instagram with a clapperboard labeled "More Magic: MC x K x KF" following the news. She captioned the photo "The Magic Continues… @appletvplus."

In the interview, Carey said the holiday season is "maybe the one time I got to breathe for a second."