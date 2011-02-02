Mariah Carey Is Having a Boy – and a Girl

The singer and husband Nick Cannon have a baby of each gender on the way, says a source

By Liz McNeil
Updated December 01, 2020 11:16 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Orlando Oliveira

It will be one of each for Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon.

The couple, who are having twins, are expecting a boy and a girl, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

So far the parents-to-be have been cautious about revealing too many details about the babies since the couple had a “long journey” to parenthood, Cannon said in December.

Cannon, 30, and Carey, 41, are preparing for the arrival of the twins’ by “decorating and designing” the babies’ nurseries – one in Los Angeles and one in New York, Cannon tells PEOPLE.

PHOTOS: 2011: The Year of the Baby

Meanwhile, Cannon says that his wife has also been cooking up a storm and staying active with daily swims.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com