The riveting friendship between Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown is still going strong.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You songstress and her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, graced the red carpet at the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 world premiere in New York City to support their friend.

Posing for photos on the carpet, the family opted for a casual ensemble to watch the film, with Carey in a black dress with tights and her signature black sunglasses and her twins looking comfy with sneakers and black jackets.

Brown, 18, who attended the premiere wearing a pink dress with black rose detailing with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, even managed to slip in some time with her friend to take a few pictures at the event.

Monica Schipper/Getty for Netflix

Carey and Brown's friendship has kept social media abuzz over the past month, with Brown even dishing to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that she is on a nickname basis with "Mimi." She told Fallon that they connected after she saw Carey's 2019 posts of Moroccan holding a Halloween pumpkin carving of her Stranger Things character, Eleven.

"We have connected in so many different levels but also, I love the way she leads her life with so much power, and she has so much knowledge and she's so wise. And she's just been such an incredible guiding light for me," Brown said.

RELATED VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light'

She added that Carey also texts and calls her from time to time, and they have even sung together in Carey's studio. When Fallon asked her if anything was in the works between the two, she teased, "potentially, I don't know."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The duo made their first appearance together in a funny TikTok Carey posted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her song "Honey." Brown, along with Carey's kids, parodied the gangsters in the music video.

Brown reprises her role in Enola Holmes 2 as Sherlock Holmes' eccentric little sister, who takes on her first detective case to find a missing girl, according to the synopsis. Henry Cavill also returns as Sherlock Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 4.