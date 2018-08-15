Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Adorably Poses 'Like Mommy' During Their Yacht Vacation

Mariah Carey’s daughter Monroe Cannon is her mini-me!

The 48-year-old singer shared a photo of herself alongside her 7-year-old on Instagram Wednesday captioned, “Pose like Mommy!”

In the photo, Carey and Monroe can be seen smiling with their right legs up and pointed as they lean against the side of the yacht.

Little Monroe was dressed for water safety, wearing a life jacket even while on the deck of the massive yacht.

Carey meanwhile, opted for a lowcut wetsuit over her bikini and wore her hair in braids.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Carey and Monroe have shared a sweet mother-daughter moment.

In 2016, Carey brought Monroe and Monroe’s twin brother Moroccan on stage at her concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

“Miss Monroe do you want to pose like mommy for a minute, want to do it with me?” Carey asked.

However, the pose was a little different this time. Instead of holding their legs up, both Carey and Monroe placed one hand on their head and the other on their hip, causing the audience to scream “awww.”

Carey’s ex-husband and Monroe and Moroccan’s dad Nick Cannon recently opened up about a special moment he’s shared with their daughter.

“My son is tough, but my daughter’s super tough,” Cannon, 37, explained during a segment of Dad Fails with Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown and PEOPLE’s Jeremy Parsons.

“My daughter climbs to the top of the jungle gym and she’s like, ‘Look, Dad!'”

“And I was like, ‘That’s greeaaa… ‘POW!'” Cannon said acting out the incident. “And falls straight [down], but bounces back up.”

Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, and their twins Monroe and Moroccan Steve Granitz/WireImage

“For the next four hours, I’m like, ‘You’re good? Are you sure? Nothing hurts?’ Like two stories, concrete,” Cannon continued.

“If there would’ve been a scratch on her, I don’t know how I would’ve explained this to [Carey].”

“[She] bounced back up, laughed about it, brushed it off… it was the scariest moment of my life.”