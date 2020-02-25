Image zoom Mariah Carey/TikTok

Monroe is getting singing encouragement from someone most of us could only dream of having as a coach: her mom, Mariah Carey!

The “Fantasy” hitmaker, 49, and her 8½-year-old daughter star in an adorable TikTok video that Carey cross-posted to her Twitter feed, which saw Monroe seemingly belt out a high note with inherited expertise.

But about two-thirds of the way through the 18-second clip, the camera pans to show Carey coming out from behind a corner, revealing she was the owner of the pipes despite Monroe’s very convincing lip-sync performance.

“Mommy!” Monroe chides the singer, who shrugs and replies, “What? You said do the high notes!”

“When your daughter wants to do a #highnotechallenge,” Carey captioned the hilarious footage.

Carey’s video was posted in response to a tweet that read, “Critics began accusing Carey of being a studio artist, not capable of delivering the same quality vocals live, especially her whistle register.”

“Mariah decided to book an appearance on MTV Unplugged, a television program aired by MTV. her performance in 1992 shut them all down.”

The tweet was presented alongside a video of Carey’s said performance, showing her hitting her famous whistle register while singing “Emotions” live.

The “We Belong Together” songstress was also recently named as one of the illustrious artists who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020, calling it “truly one of the greatest honors of my career.”

Mariah Carey with twins Moroccan (L) and Monroe

From singing with their famous mom (both on stage and in the car!) to starring in her music videos, Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan Scott are certainly showing they’ve got the chops to follow in Carey’s footsteps.

This past Christmas season, Carey released a brand-new video for “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which saw both Moroccan and Monroe getting down to their mom’s 1994 holiday hit.

Monroe was dressed in a Santa-inspired dress that perfectly matched Carey’s, while her brother kept it casual in blue jeans and a red hoodie.

Carey shares her twins with ex Nick Cannon. The host of The Masked Singer, 39, is also dad to 3-year-old son Golden.