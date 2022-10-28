Celebrity Parents Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo The singer and Nick Cannon share 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 02:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jason Crowley/BFA Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The Standard in New York City alongside stars like Gayle King and Tracee Ellis Ross. For the event, Carey wore a belted black dress and heels, while her daughter opted for a sparkly skirt, black Converse and a leather jacket. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jason Crowley/BFA Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!' Carey, who shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with Nick Cannon, also shared pictures from the evening on Instagram, calling her daughter "Roe Roe Diva." The singer recently opened up to PEOPLE about her just-launched butterfly-themed jewelry collections with Chopard. The timing aligned perfectly with the 25th anniversary of Butterfly, which Carey called her "most personal album." "I don't acknowledge time, so it's 25 seconds, 25 minutes, whatever we want to call it," Carey told PEOPLE. "Seriously, after going through what I had to go through to even create the Butterfly album and to break free from that shell ... it's part of my 25 years and that's kind of unbelievable. It represents so much to me as just a human being, and particularly as a woman." Last month, Carey shared a cute picture with Monroe as the duo celebrated the 25th anniversary of the album. "Celebrating #Butterfly25 with my Roe Roe and getting ready for #GlobalCitizen! 🦋🦋," she captioned a picture of the pair.