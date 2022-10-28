Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe.

The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales.

Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The Standard in New York City alongside stars like Gayle King and Tracee Ellis Ross.

For the event, Carey wore a belted black dress and heels, while her daughter opted for a sparkly skirt, black Converse and a leather jacket. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back.

Jason Crowley/BFA

Carey, who shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with Nick Cannon, also shared pictures from the evening on Instagram, calling her daughter "Roe Roe Diva."

The singer recently opened up to PEOPLE about her just-launched butterfly-themed jewelry collections with Chopard. The timing aligned perfectly with the 25th anniversary of Butterfly, which Carey called her "most personal album."

"I don't acknowledge time, so it's 25 seconds, 25 minutes, whatever we want to call it," Carey told PEOPLE. "Seriously, after going through what I had to go through to even create the Butterfly album and to break free from that shell ... it's part of my 25 years and that's kind of unbelievable. It represents so much to me as just a human being, and particularly as a woman."

Last month, Carey shared a cute picture with Monroe as the duo celebrated the 25th anniversary of the album.

"Celebrating #Butterfly25 with my Roe Roe and getting ready for #GlobalCitizen! 🦋🦋," she captioned a picture of the pair.