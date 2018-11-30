Why Mariah Carey Is Getting Mom Shamed After Posting Video of Her Twins Singing in the Car

Mariah Carey is facing backlash after sharing a video of her 7½-year-old twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe traveling in a car — allegedly without wearing seat belts.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer posted the cute clip on Wednesday, which showed the kiddos rocking out to their mom’s 1994 seasonal hit from the backseat of the vehicle.

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ we’re gonna take this one step at a time — we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!” Carey, who shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, wrote alongside the video, adding a few Christmas-tree emojis.

“Your kids are adorable — thanks for sharing this! But please please please buckle them up properly, with booster seats and seatbelts,” one fan advised the songstress. A second took a lighthearted approach, referencing Carey’s signature holiday tune while simultaneously expressing distaste for the alleged lack of safety restraints: “All I want for Christmas is those children in seat belts. I said it.”

A third fan clapped back at another who referenced the speed of the vehicle, opining that it “doesn’t matter if traffic is slow moving or not” in regards to whether kids should be strapped in.

“If the car had to [brake] hard and quickly I’m sure the fact they’re singing their mummy’s song will stop them from an accident waiting to happen,” the responding user tweeted sarcastically.

“Doesn’t matter if traffic is slow moving or not. Seatbelts should be worn. End of discussion!” they added.

Earlier this month, Carey sat down for an interview with SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul channel and opened up about what Christmas is like at her home.

“I should have a Christmas budget,” she remarked to host Cayman Kelly, laughing. “People don’t realize how much it costs to go and do the whole Christmas experience, the extravaganza that I do, darling.”

Elaborating on exactly what she meant, the longtime vocal powerhouse added, “Santa Claus comes, the real Santa. I know him.”