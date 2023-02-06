Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video: Watch

Mariah Carey is showing off her silly side with her little diva-in-training.

The singer, 53, appeared in a silly Instagram Reel shared Sunday where daughter Monroe, 11, lip-syncs along to her song, "It's a Wrap."

The pre-teen is seen jamming out until her mom walks in and starts singing, which causes Monroe to look annoyed and throw her arms up as Mariah snatches the mic from her and sings.

"POV: every time I try to practice some vocals," the caption on the video, from Monroe's perspective, reads.

A few hours later, Monroe's twin brother Moroccan appeared in dad Nick Cannon's Instagram Story, where the two are on a trip to the pet store.

"This is why you don't bring your kids to pet stores, 'cause you buy them one pet and then they want what?" the Wild N' Out host paused, panning the camera to his son, who runs his hands through his hair and over his face.

"Another one," Cannon fills in the blank, to which Moroccan objects.

"No, no, no, no," the pre-teen says, grabbing the phone, "He's cappin, he's lying."

"Oh now I'm capping? I'll show yo ass capping!!" Cannon, 42, joked in the caption, writing, "Pet Store Adventures" above.

In addition to his twins with the "Fantasy" singer, Cannon also shares a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, who turns 6 later this month, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.