Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video: Watch

Both Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon got in some quality time with twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, over the weekend

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 02:29 PM
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video
Photo: Mariah Carey/Instagram

Mariah Carey is showing off her silly side with her little diva-in-training.

The singer, 53, appeared in a silly Instagram Reel shared Sunday where daughter Monroe, 11, lip-syncs along to her song, "It's a Wrap."

The pre-teen is seen jamming out until her mom walks in and starts singing, which causes Monroe to look annoyed and throw her arms up as Mariah snatches the mic from her and sings.

"POV: every time I try to practice some vocals," the caption on the video, from Monroe's perspective, reads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A few hours later, Monroe's twin brother Moroccan appeared in dad Nick Cannon's Instagram Story, where the two are on a trip to the pet store.

"This is why you don't bring your kids to pet stores, 'cause you buy them one pet and then they want what?" the Wild N' Out host paused, panning the camera to his son, who runs his hands through his hair and over his face.

"Another one," Cannon fills in the blank, to which Moroccan objects.

"No, no, no, no," the pre-teen says, grabbing the phone, "He's cappin, he's lying."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Nick Cannon/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Nick Cannon/Instagram

"Oh now I'm capping? I'll show yo ass capping!!" Cannon, 42, joked in the caption, writing, "Pet Store Adventures" above.

In addition to his twins with the "Fantasy" singer, Cannon also shares a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, who turns 6 later this month, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Related Articles
Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani's Sons Apollo and Zuma Look All Grown Up as They Pose with Blake Shelton at NASCAR
https://www.instagram.com/stories/teresagiudice/3031698224730257200/. TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram
Teresa Giudice's Blended Family Gets Together for Daughter Milania's 17th Birthday — See Photos!
Coach Peyton Manning coaches his son Marshal Manning NFL Pro Bowl Game
Peyton Manning's Son Marshall, 11, Shows He's Got the Family's Football Gene in Impressive Video
Reese Witherspoon Enjoys 'Perfect Sunday' Out with Son Deacon
Reese Witherspoon Enjoys 'Perfect Sunday' Out to Lunch with Son Deacon in Sweet Photos
brittany mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Simon Cowell takes son to Chelsea Football Club
Simon Cowell Shares Rare Photos of Son Eric, 8, as They Meet Chelsea FC Soccer Stars: 'Best Time'
Gwyneth Paltrow, funny girl
Gwyneth Paltrow Snaps Sweet Family Photo as She Takes Kids to 'Funny Girl' on Broadway: 'Brilliant'
Christina Perri daughters
Christina Perri Says 'Healing' Happened When Daughter Carmella First Held Baby Sister Pixie
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Elijah Carlile, Catherine Shepherd, and Evangeline Ruth Carlile speak during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Daughters Adorably Introduce Her Performance at the 2023 Grammys 
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with Husband David Williams. Credit: Mom365/Andrea Del Valle.
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with David Williams: 'In a State of Wondrous Awe'
Meghan Trainor
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares the Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Her Second Baby
'The Sweet Photos Tom Brady Shared Upon News of His Retirement' - from Tom Brady
Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News
christina perri
Christina Perri Recalls Dissociating During Daughter's Birth After Past Trauma: 'I Was Terrified'
Paul McCartney poses with his wife Linda (1941 - 1998), and their daughters, left to right, Heather, Stella and Mary at an airport, 30th June 1975
Paul McCartney on How Relationship with His 5 Kids Has Changed Over Time: 'They're Guiding Me'
Zoe Saldaña Kisses Son Zen and Thanks Him for Spending a 'Day at Work' With Her
Zoe Saldaña Kisses Son Zen and Thanks Him for Spending a 'Day at Work' With Her — See the Photos!
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News