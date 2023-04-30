Mariah Carey Celebrates Twins Moroccan and Monroe on Their 12th Birthday: 'ALWAYS Be My Babies!'

"I thank God for you every day! 'Our love is Supernatural!!!' Carey wrote in honor of her twins' turning 12 on Sunday

By
Published on April 30, 2023 12:25 PM
Mariah Carey Celebrates Twins Moroccan and Monroe on Their 12th Birthday: ‘You’ll ALWAYS Be My Babies!’. https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/1652683777481535488. Mariah Carey/Twitter
Photo: Mariah Carey/Twitter

Mariah Carey's twins are growing up!

The pop superstar, 54, shared a sweet tribute for her daughter Monroe and son Moroccan's 12th birthday on Instagram and Twitter Sunday.

Alongside several photos of her kids, she wrote,"Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! "Our love is Supernatural!!!" Ooh, darlings, 'cause you'll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️."

For her carousel, Carey first posted a pic of the trio in the backseat of a car. As she and Monroe leaned their heads against each other smiling, Moroccan gestures with a Shaka symbol.

She then shared an adorable candid of them trying to take a selfie in her closet, as well as stunning portraits of each child.

The post also featured some adorable shots of the twins together, standing back-to-back in matching hats and holding up a dog after what looks like a martial arts lesson.

The music icon concluded her carousel with a sweet photo of the three snuggling up together on the couch in identical sets of Christmas pajamas.

Carey shares Monroe and Moroccan with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. The Masked Singer host opened up about parenting older kids ahead of the twins' 12th birthday earlier this month on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

"It's my first time having 12-year-olds, and I have a set of them! And we're having real conversations," he said of his kids. "Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live, and their dad is me."

He added of his twins, "They're so intelligent, they're so in tune with their own values."

