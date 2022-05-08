Mariah Carey Celebrates Mother's Day with Sweet Photos of Twins Monroe and Moroccan: 'Blessings'
Mariah Carey is celebrating blessings times two this Mother's Day.
Honoring "all the Mommies out there" with a new celebratory Instagram post, the pop star shared a slideshow of sweet photos of her 11-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, on Sunday.
The series of photos show Carey enjoying some of the finer things in life with her two mini-mes, from backyard fireworks to birthday parties to sunset snuggles by the ocean.
Carey, who shares Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, also shared a photo of herself smiling wide with a beautiful bouquet of pink roses.
In her caption, the 53-year-old singer urged mothers to give themselves their flowers on their special day, and celebrate their accomplishments.
"Love yourself even more today.." Carey wrote alongside the collection of photos of herself in mommy mode. "Standing ovations and Blessings upon Blessings to all! 🦋."
For Carey, Mother's Day falls just a week after another extremely important day for the singer's family: Monroe and Moroccan's birthdays on April 30.
Last week, Carey celebrated her twins' eleventh year, sharing photos of the adorable duo and calling them the "two greatest blessings of my life" on Instagram.
"Roc and Roe…Always be my babies! …DEMKIDS!!!!" the singer captioned the birthday post. "I LOVE YOU FOREVER! Mommy ❤️."