Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Twins' Birthday with Adorable Throwback Hospital Photos

They love Roc and Roe!

On Tuesday, Mariah Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon celebrated their twins’ 8th birthday with a “Roc & Roe” themed party, playing on their names, Moroccan and Monroe.

And according to Cannon, 38, the twins got their rock & roll on.

“Roc just DJ’d his own birthday party!! Producing music and djing at 8! The kids got it!” Cannon shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Moroccan with his new DJ set.

Both parents shared some sweet tributes on social media, wishing their children a happy birthday. In her first post, Carey, 49, posted some throwback photos from the hospital right after the siblings were born in 2011, among others, writing that it has been “eight years of bliss.”

Cannon commented on the photo writing, “Can a brotha at least get some photo credit!!! LOL Thanks for the most amazing gifts ever!!!”

Carey later shared photos from their birthday party as well. The family of four posed on a red carpet in front of a backdrop that had “Roc & Roe” written in colorful letters all over it.

“Happy birthday Roc and Roe!!! You are my everything…and even though you’re turning 8 today (how did that happen???) You’ll always be #dembabies,” the Grammy Award-winning singer wrote. “thank you for showing me the true meaning of love.”

Cannon later shared the same photo, writing, “Illest 8 year old party I’ve ever been to!!!”

From the photos, it looks like the twins also enjoyed their party, jumping on trampolines and blowing out colorfully decorated cakes!