Mariah Carey and Her Kids Celebrate Easter with a Real Bunny and 'a Huge Side of Gratitude'

Mariah Carey is expressing how grateful she is for her family.

The mom of twins shared an adorable video of her and her kids, son Morrocan and daughter Monroe, both 11, who hung with an actual bunny rabbit on Easter Sunday.

"Bunny kisses and orange soda with a huge side of Gratitude for All! Happy Easter! 🐣🐰👼🏾😇🦋," the superstar captioned the outdoor footage with some pals, in which she sang a little "Happy Easter" hum and waved to fans.

"Does he eat like little carrots and stuff?" Carey was heard saying, as she crouched down in her heels to check out the furry grey animal. Aside from her shoe choice, Carey was wearing semi-dressed-down attire of a comfy-looking black tee shirt and leggings, with her curly locks pulled up in a high pony. In more typical Mariah Carey fashion, she topped off her casual glamorous look with blingy oversized sunglasses and giant sparkly hoops.

"One thing about Mariah she going to have on heels no matter what the occasion is," one fan noted in the comments section, with another writing, "it the louis vuitton shades for me dahhhhling✨🔥😂."

"Happy Easter, we love you," Carey, 54, and crew told the camera as she cuddled the bunny in the grass before signing off.

Carey shares Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, who she was married to from 2008 to 2016.

The singer has said the twins are close, yet also have their own independence. "They love each other and are best friends, but [now] they'll do things without each other," Carey told PEOPLE exclusively in 2018. "I just hope they maintain that for the rest of their lives. There's nothing like the bond that they share."

"It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them," she noted elsewhere in the interview.

Participating in an ordinary family activity in September 2022, Carey shared photos on Instagram of herself, Moroccan and Monroe posing in front of roller coasters at the Ohio amusement park Cedar Point.

"Had the best time at @cedarpoint!" Carey wrote in the caption before calling out her shoes: "Never again with the heels though! 😂."

Mariah Carey and her twins at Christmas. Mariah Carey/Instagram

In a more glamorous moment with mom, the twins joined Carey on stage during her 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance in New York City. Monroe wore a white tutu, butterfly wings and a tiara, while Moroccan sported a red sweatshirt and a gold chain around his neck. The siblings danced behind their mom as she sang "All I Want for Christmas is You."

"Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe," Carey captioned her Instagram post of parade photos and videos from the special event.

As for Cannon, 42, and Carey remaining friends after their spit, the comedian, who now has a total of 12 kids, called his ex-wife "the love of his life" during an interview with The Shade Room last month. While reflecting on when his love for the pop star began, he said he "was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she's the coolest person I ever met."

Christopher Polk/Getty

Added Cannon: "I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She's just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what's happening in life. I'm like, 'Wow, a person can really operate like that and don't allow negative energy into their space.'"

"When I found that out, about how remarkable she was," he continued of Carey. "That woman is not human. She's a gift from God."

Since their divorce, Carey and Cannon have continued to support each other as they co-parent the twins.

"They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," Carey, who is now dating 39-year-old Bryan Tanaka, told PEOPLE in 2019 of the twins. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."