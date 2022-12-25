Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Mariah Carey is embracing the main event of her favorite season.

On Sunday, the mom of two, 52, shared scenes from her Christmas Eve on Instagram, where she and twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, enjoyed a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" with Santa Claus.

In the sweet photos, Carey smiles while standing next to a black and red sleigh, where her two kids are nestled inside wearing matching Christmas pajamas and sitting next to Santa. The musician looks ready for the holiday, wearing a festive red outfit that features fuzzy white trim.

"Surprise midnight sleigh ride on Christmas Eve! 🎅🏼🛷❤️, Carey captioned her post.

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer also shared some cute photos out shopping with daughter Monroe on Saturday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Merry Christmas Eve! Little shopping spree before we watch the special tonight on CBS! @cbstv @paramountplus Thank you everybody that made this a reality for us! ❤️🎄," she wrote on Instagram.

Last month, the singer closed out Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her two kids danced behind her.

Carey accessorized her red mermaid gown with a dramatic train with more than 80 carats of diamonds (from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection), as well as a sparkling tiara atop her head. She also held a matching parasol in one hand during the entire performance.

Monroe wore an all-white ensemble that included a tutu and tiara, while Moroccan sported a red sweatshirt and black pants with a gold chain around his neck.

"Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁 Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life. ❤️❤️❤️ Now it's reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼," Carey wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the appearance.

Carey shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon — who recently welcomed his 11th baby and is set to soon become a father of 12.

Nick Cannon Instagram

In April, the 42-year-old comedian shared a sweet video featuring Monroe dancing and lip-syncing along to one of Carey's hit songs "Emotions."

In the clip, father and daughter wrapped themselves in large blankets as they jammed out to the song together, even trying to imitate her iconic high note.

"No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" Cannon wrote, tagging Carey in the caption.