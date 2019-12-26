Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas in Aspen with Ex Nick Cannon, Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and Twins

h

Mariah Carey is celebrating Christmas on a high note.

The music legend enjoyed the holiday in Aspen, Colorado, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39, along with their twin son and daughter Moroccan and Monroe, 8. Her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka also joined in on the Christmas fun.

Carey has shared several photos and Boomerang videos from their festivities on Instagram over the past few days. On Christmas Eve, she posed alongside her two children (wearing a red ski suit and a matching scarf) for a snow-throwing Boomerang. She also posted a similar Boomerang with Tanaka, who can be seen falling into the snow in the background.

Later that day, Carey shared four photos with Monroe, in which the smiley mommy-daughter duo are sporting matching Mrs. Claus robes. “Admiring the snow on Christmas Eve 😍☃️❄️🌨 #latergram,” she captioned the post.

“Beautiful! Merry Christmas to you all x,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. While another noticed Monroe’s cartoon-themed skiwear, writing, “Omg roe’s hello kitty ensemble.. like mother like daughter💓”

The Grammy-winner and her blended family spent Thanksgiving together as well. Last month, she shared a series of photos from their holiday festivities.

The family’s Christmas cheer comes less than two weeks after the icon’s hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time since its 1994 release. It’s the first holiday track to top the chart since “The Chipmunk Song,” by The Chipmunks, in 1958.

Carey announced the news of her music breakthrough on social media and quickly received support from fellow celebrity pals.

“We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋” Carey wrote on Twitter in celebration of her major milestone responding to Billboard’s tweet announcing her accomplishment. The singer shared a photo of her tweet on her Instagram as well, using grateful hands as her caption: “🙏🙏🙏.”

Stars including Chance the Rapper, Ryan Reynolds and Kelly Ripa showed their support by commenting on her joyous post.

“Deserved every year for 25 years! Congrats GORGEOUS!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” Ripa wrote. Chance the Rapper and Reynolds commented with emojis “💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾” and “🙌🙌🙌🔥” respectively. Andy Cohen liked the photo. Billboard also commented on the photo, writing “Congrats! 💯❤️🎅🏼.”

The singer released a new music video for the hit song featuring Moroccan and Monroe last week and it has already racked up millions of views.