All Mariah Carey wants for Thanksgiving is her family and friends!

The singer, 49, celebrated the special holiday with her loved ones Thursday, showing off her “blessings” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Carey shared a series of photos from her Thanksgiving dinner party, surrounded by her ex-husband Nick Cannon, their 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and Carey’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for all the blessings in my life 🙏❤️,” she captioned the pictures.

In the first snap, Carey and Cannon, 39, pose with their too-cute kids, while Moroccan hugs his dad and Monroe smooches her mom on the cheek.

Carey also shared a photo with her dancer boyfriend, Tanaka, 36. The two have been linked professionally for over a decade and started dating in fall 2016, despite a brief breakup in April 2017.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer sparkled in a gold, sequin dress for the Thanksgiving celebration, and can be seen holding Tanaka’s hand in the picture.

She also added a photo of her Thanksgiving guests smiling around a packed dinner table.

Carey has proved in the past that she loves spending time with her family on the holidays — for Halloween, the singer and boyfriend Tanaka joined Moroccan and Monroe for a spooky pumpkin carving session.

“Halloween – the prequel 🎃,” she captioned the photos on Instagram.

Her son impressively carved Millie Bobby Brown‘s Stranger Things character, Eleven, into his pumpkin, with Carey tagging the actress on her Instagram Story and telling her, “my son is obsessed with you!”

The singer went a different route with her gourd. Carey hilariously carved “Not Yet” into her pumpkin in anticipation for what her fans call “Mariah season” — a.k.a. Christmas.