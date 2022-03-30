Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10: 'Bonfire Moments'
Mariah Carey was all smiles during a cozy night with her kids.
On Tuesday, the singer shared sweet photos on Instagram from the bonfire she had with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.
The proud mom sat on a blanket in the sand, surrounded by pillows as she hugged Moroccan and Monroe by the fire.
The three were also joined by Carey's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The singer shared another photo of herself smiling as Tanaka wrapped his arms around her.
"Bonfire moments! 🔥🥳" she captioned the post.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Carey is often highlighting her close-knit bond with her children on social media, most recently during her favorite season.
During the holidays, she tapped Moroccan and Monroe to help with the music video for her song, "Fall in Love at Christmas." The twins are featured in a sweet scene, which shows them giving their superstar mom a hug.
The mom of two later shared another video of herself with Moroccan and Monroe and their two dogs singing "All I Want for Christmas Is You." In the clip, as Carey belts out, "All I want for Christmas is," Moroccan and Monroe jump up and shout, "you!" prompting a reaction from their pets.
The two dogs help finish the lyrics by howling the final note. Carey gave a nod to the pets in the caption of her post, writing: "All I Want For Christmas Is… 🐶🐶."
Last summer, Carey celebrated a huge milestone for her daughter. Monroe modeled for childrenswear brand OshKosh B'Gosh's back-to-school campaign Today is Someday, featuring Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast.
The ad highlighted Carey's childhood and featureed Monroe as her mom at age 10 circa 1980, honoring Carey's emotional childhood, her songwriting, and her impact and influence on young dreamers.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Carey wrote, "Introducing... MONROE! P.S. Mommy loves you so much!!!!! 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️."