Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10: 'Bonfire Moments'

On Tuesday, the singer shared sweet photos on Instagram from the bonfire she had with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe , whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon .

The proud mom sat on a blanket in the sand, surrounded by pillows as she hugged Moroccan and Monroe by the fire.

The three were also joined by Carey's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka . The singer shared another photo of herself smiling as Tanaka wrapped his arms around her.

During the holidays, she tapped Moroccan and Monroe to help with the music video for her song, " Fall in Love at Christmas ." The twins are featured in a sweet scene, which shows them giving their superstar mom a hug.

The mom of two later shared another video of herself with Moroccan and Monroe and their two dogs singing "All I Want for Christmas Is You." In the clip, as Carey belts out, "All I want for Christmas is," Moroccan and Monroe jump up and shout, "you!" prompting a reaction from their pets.