The singer still hasn't revealed the names of the twins she delivered Saturday – but drops a big hint via Twitter

Mariah Carey delivered twins on Saturday, but the diva still hasn’t revealed her little ones’ names.

But that didn’t stop the singer from taking to Twitter to stir up some guesses. Promising to reveal all soon, the singer first teased her fans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So we r bout 2 reveal the actual names and b4 we tell em 2 our friends etc.,” she Tweeted. “I had 2 C if any of the #lambily wanted 2 guess!!!”

Next, the singer – who calls her ardent fans “lambs” – prodded the public to throw out some good guesses.

“The game continues!!!! This crew is a lil slow..lil slow…! Coming up next-the initials…I love the #lambily!!!!” she Tweeted.

Finally, Carey, 42, revealed one clue about the names: “both begin w/M’s!!!! :)”

There’s still no word on what her baby boy and baby girl will be called, but one Tweet-happy fan was quick with a few guesses, suggesting, “Michaela (girl) & Mandarin (boy)/ Miriam (girl) & Mauritius (boy)/Marjorie (girl) & Marauder (boy)/Moesha (girl) & Maui (boy).”