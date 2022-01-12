"It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope," Mariah Carey tells PEOPLE

Mariah Carey Announces Her First Kids' Book, The Christmas Princess: It's 'Full of Wonder'

Mariah Carey is channeling her love for Christmas into her first children's book!

On Wednesday, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer announced that her picture book, The Christmas Princess, will be published by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers in fall 2022. Co-written with Michaela angela Davis, who collaborated with Carey on her bestselling 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the book is illustrated by Fuuji Takashi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And it features Little Mariah!

"So many of us have been drowning in 'bleakocity' for the last year and half, why not create an enchanted land to escape to?" Carey, 52, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "The Christmas Princess springs from the same need as my memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey — to emancipate the little girl in me.

"Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or 'others', striving to believe in themselves," the Grammy Award-winning artist continues. "It is for all children of all ages. It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope."

Mariah Carey The Christmas Princess Credit: Henry Holt Books for Young Readers

The Christmas Princess follows Little Mariah, "who doesn't have much and doesn't want a lot," according to the book description. She only has one wish: "a peaceful and joyous holiday season."

"Feeling outcast and alone, Little Mariah sets off on a wintry, wondrous journey," the description continues, "ultimately discovering the healing power of her voice to spread the spirit of Christmas at home and all around the world."

The singer-songwriter opened up about her tumultuous childhood in The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Despite her early hardships, Carey's incredible voice propelled her to superstardom.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey Gets Help from her Twins and 2 Dogs to Sing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Carey has become known as the Queen of Christmas. Her Christmas song ""All I Want for Christmas Is You" has remained a holiday staple since its release in 1994, and recently became diamond certified by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).

The holiday is also treasured by Carey's children Moroccan and Monroe, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The twins appeared in the music video for Carey's new song "Fall in Love at Christmas," which dropped in November.

Mariah Carey Christmas Mariah Carey receives a Guinness World Record award for "All I Want for Christmas is You" as her kids watch on stage | Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

When The Christmas Princess publishes, Carey will have one more way to celebrate the Christmas spirit with her kids.

"Christmastime really is my favorite part of the year," the singer told PEOPLE in December while discussing her holiday "do's and dont's."