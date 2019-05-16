Maria Shriver Meets Hoda Kotb's New Baby Daughter Hope: 'What Made My Day? This!'

The Today show family have been making their rounds visiting Hoda Kotb and her ever-growing family, and the latest meet and greet featured NBC News special anchor, Maria Shriver.

Shriver, 63, spent some time on Tuesday hanging with Kotb, 54, and posted a series of Instagram photos that featured the Today show anchor’s daughters Haley Joy, 2, and newborn Hope Catherine.

“What made my day? This!!” Shriver captioned the pictures of herself with Kotb and Haley, followed by an adorable photo of Shriver holding baby Hope.

“Time with my girlfriend @hodakotb and her loved ones,” Shriver continued in the caption. “Blessed life! Blessed friendship! #love #family #blessed.”

Kotb also posted the photo on her Instagram of Shriver cradling Hope, writing, “The baby whisperer! @mariashriver came over and made our day.”

Kotb, who is unable to have children following cancer treatment 10 years ago, revealed on the Today show on April 16 that she had adopted Hope Catherine, two years after adopting her first daughter, Haley Joy, with boyfriend Joel Shiffman.

When Shriver met Haley in 2017, Kotb claimed her daughter was “mesmerized” by the journalist. She also referred to Shriver as the “baby whisperer,” just as she did in her introduction to Hope.

Several weeks after adopting Hope, Kotb told PEOPLE, “I don’t want to prepare her with a coat of armor to go out into the world. I want her to be open and vulnerable because, look, it is that whole thing about courage does come from vulnerability.”

Shriver joins the list of Today show members that have visited Kotb’s newest addition, which includes Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Meredith Vieira, Donna Farizan and Libby Leist.

Hoda Kotb and her two daughters, Haley and Hope Brian Doben

Hoda previously opened up to PEOPLE about her new life as a mom of two in a cover story on May 3.

“I forgot everything!” she revealed. “I was like, ‘How do you hold the baby? How do you feed a baby? How do you swaddle?’ I was googling swaddling and — you’re not going to believe this — how to put on pajamas.”

“I just can’t believe how in a blink, life changes, and all of a sudden there are two babies in this house,” she added. “I’m just overwhelmed with joy.”

And with a new bundle of joy added to her family, Kotb feels a little less pressure as a mom.

“My first time around, I spent my whole time going, ‘I got it! I got it!’ ” she says. “I didn’t know what to expect with two. All of a sudden, with two kids, you’re like, ‘Wait, baby one is crying, baby two needs to be put down. Hope is hungry, Haley needs me.’ “