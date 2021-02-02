"To see somebody step into a role of motherhood is really a beautiful thing," Maria Shriver said

Maria Shriver Says She's in Awe of Daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger as a Mom: It's 'Been a Gift'

Maria Shriver says seeing her own daughter become a mother is a "gift" like no other.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 65-year-old journalist and author opened up about becoming a grandmother after her daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, welcomed her first child with her husband, Chris Pratt, last year.

Detailing that she feels "very blessed to have a granddaughter" and that she is "happy" for Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, and Pratt, 41, Shriver said of her daughter, "I'm in awe at what a beautiful mother she is, but I'm not surprised."

"It's been a gift to me," she continued. "It's been a gift to her siblings, her father and to everyone who loves [her and Chris]. To see somebody step into a role of motherhood is really a beautiful thing. I'm a big believer that motherhood and parenting is the most valuable work that we do in this world."

Schwarzenegger Pratt and her husband welcomed their daughter, Lyla Maria, back in August. At the time, the couple shared the first photo of their newborn baby girl's hand alongside a sweet announcement about her birth shortly after she arrived.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the caption on both parents' posts read at the time. "We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

The baby's middle name is seemingly a nod to Shriver, who then commented on her daughter's post, "So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are !!!"

While speaking with PEOPLE in December, Schwarzenegger Pratt called motherhood "the greatest gift and such a joy" despite the "unique experience" of having to balance it all amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a really hard time for everyone, and being pregnant and having my first child in a pandemic is definitely a silver lining in this wild year we've had," she said. "I feel really blessed to have been able to become a mom during this time."

Schwarzenegger Pratt added, "It's something that I've looked forward to my whole life."

Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She's 'Obsessed' with Putting Her Daughter's 'Name on Everything'

And for the New York Times bestselling author, help is always there when she needs it, according to her mom.

"She's blessed. I think what you learn, and what she's learned, is the importance of a village," Shriver said of her daughter while chatting with ET. "The importance of your parents, the importance of your friends, the importance of people who you can count on."

The message, Shriver said, is one that she believes anyone can relate to, no matter their circumstance.