Maria Sharapova shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on her 35th birthday Tuesday, writing in part, “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty"

Maria Sharapova Expecting First Baby with Alexander Gilkes — See the Adorable Announcement!

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes arrive at The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Maria Sharapova is serving up quite the cute pregnancy announcement!

The retired tennis star revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday — that she and fiancé Alexander Gilkes are expecting their first baby together.

"Precious beginnings!!! 🤍👼🏻 Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty ☺️🐣🎂," she captioned a picture of herself on the beach cradling her growing baby bump.

Fans and friends alike rushed to the comment section to congratulate Sharapova and Gilkes, 42, on the joyous news, with Erin Andrews simply writing, "Congrats!" while Vinazine app cofounder Olivia June chimed in with, "@gilkesa YOU TWO ARE GOING TO HAVE THE MOST SPECTACULAR BABY! Congrats on the best year ever ahead!! 😍❤️🎂 👼🏻."

"OMG! Happy Birthday Maria and congrats on this special moment! We can't wait to meet your bundle of joy! 🤗," the account for Therabody, the company in which Sharapova serves as Strategic Advisor, added.

In December 2020, the five-time Grand Slam champ confirmed her engagement to Gilkes, a British businessman and co-founder of online auction house Paddle8. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2018.

"I said yes from the first day we met❤️This was our little secret, wasn't it 💍🥂@gilkesa," Sharapova wrote in a sweet post on Instagram at the time.

Gilkes also shared the happy news on his personal Instagram page, writing, "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova #💍."

Sharapova had retired from the sport she spent nearly 20 years dominating prior to Gilkes popping the question, revealing her decision to step away from the court in a guest column written for Vanity Fair in February.

"In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life," Sharapova wrote.