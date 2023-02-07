Maria Menounos Shares Ultrasound Video with Dad in Emotional Clip: 'That's My Baby'

Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first baby together after a decade-long journey

By Georgia Slater
Published on February 7, 2023

Published on February 7, 2023 02:13 PM

Maria Menounos shared a sweet moment with her father after learning that she and her husband Keven Undergaro will welcome their first baby together.

In an emotional video exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Menounos, 44, watches an ultrasound video with her father, Constantinos, by her side.

"Oh my God," Menounos says in the video as she and her father watch. "Guys, that's my baby. I love you."

Another person watching the video then holds up their phone to record the screen, where the ultrasound can be seen in the reflection.

"It's so different when you see the reel," Menounos says to her dad, who smiles. "It's more personal when you see it in the womb, right?"

A rep for the couple confirmed Menounos and Undergaro's joyful baby news exclusively to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

Speaking about the big news on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday morning, Menounos said she's "so grateful" and "super excited" for her new addition.

"We've tried everything, literally everything," she said of her fertility journey. "They tried to get me pregnant, that didn't work. Keven had a surgery, that didn't work. He's hung me upside-down like a chicken, that didn't work. We did everything. But we got so lucky."

She then went on to thank Zoe Saldaña and Kim Kardashian for their help in her surrogacy journey.

"They both gave me their advice and people. Kim especially gave me this wonderful lawyer named Andy, he found me this woman Stephanie, who helped me find our surrogate," she said.

"We're just so so grateful because these people really help you bring life forward and without them we wouldn't be able to do this," Menounos continued. "Our surrogate and her family are literal angels, I'm so grateful that we're going to have this extended family that our baby will be part of and we're just so grateful to everybody that's helped us along the way."

She also revealed that she knows the sex of the baby and that she and Undergaro already have "lists and lists of names."

"We definitely want to go Greek," she said. "Dad's very excited."

