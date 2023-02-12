Maria Menounos Recalls Emotional Moment She Learned One Embryo Transferred After Implanting Two

Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 11:18 AM
Maria Menounos
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Maria Menounos is looking back on an emotional moment in her journey to becoming a mom.

In an exclusive preview of Monday's episode of Menounos' podcast Heal Squad, the TV host, who is expecting her first baby with husband Keven Undergaro, reveals she "really believed" she was going to have twins as she initially implanted two embryos.

"We did implant two, I really, really believed we were gonna have two. I would talk to them at night in my prayers and I really thought that was gonna work out," says the 44-year-old.

"When we did our first ultrasound after we found out we were pregnant, we did a Zoom and the surrogate was like 'baby is doing great.' So here's me and Keven in front of the iPad, we're so excited, we're gonna find out we have twins in there, it's gonna be amazing," recalls Menounos. "And she says 'baby is doing great,' and the two of us just freeze."

"I understood so many people's pain so fast in that moment because I really was sure we were gonna have two," she explains. "And then just tears were streaming down my face."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Menounos recalls having to do a "mental switch" after realizing there were not two babies.

"Just that mental switch over from no, that's not what's happening, but you do have one that did take, it took a second, or maybe a minute," she shares. "You just have to be grateful for what you have and we are so grateful. I do believe that God knows what we can handle."

Menounos and Undergaro's joyful baby news comes after a decade-long journey.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the mom-to-be told PEOPLE exclusively. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

Speaking about the big news on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday morning, Menounos said she's "so grateful" and "super excited" for her new addition.

"We've tried everything, literally everything," she said of her fertility journey. "They tried to get me pregnant, that didn't work. Keven had a surgery, that didn't work. He's hung me upside-down like a chicken, that didn't work. We did everything. But we got so lucky."

Menounos shares more about her pregnancy journey on her show Heal Squad on Monday, Feb. 13, at 8 a.m. EST.

Related Articles
Kylie Kelce Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Reveals What She Loves About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Pregnant Jessie J Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy, Shows Off Her Bump at BRIT Awards Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Ashton Kutcher Says His Kids Are 'Excited' About Phone Calls, Reese Witherspoon's Joke 'Ugh, It's Mom'
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Reveals Game-Day Plan if Baby Is Born on Super Bowl Sunday
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Lauren Dear and Alexander Ludwig are seen as STARZ celebrates the premiere of its new series "Heels" on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Expecting a Baby After Multiple Pregnancy Losses: 'Grateful'
Antonia Gorga, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga attend the Broadway opening night of "A Christmas Carol" at Nederlander Theatre on November 21, 2022
Melissa Gorga Explains Why Husband Joe Is 'Panicking' About Daughter Antonia Going to College
Nia Long and her sons
Nia Long on Having a Baby After 40: 'When It Happened, It Was Pretty Exciting'
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Says Daughters Will See Dad in Super Bowl — Even If She Goes into Labor
Suh family Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles' Ndamukong Suh's Wife and Twins Are Ready to Cheer Him on in Super Bowl: Photos
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Has 'Got It Under Control' Ahead of Super Bowl, Says His Mom Donna
Coco Austin, musicians Tracy Marrow Jr. and Ice-T of musical group Body Count (R) attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2018 in New York City
Ice-T's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jason Kelce, Wyatt Kelce, Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce Recalls 'Smuggling' Daughter Wyatt into Super Bowl LIV to Watch Travis Kelce Play
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
https://www.instagram.com/p/CodqDBPoPdJ/ meghantrainor Verified Never did this one when I was pregnant with Riley. HOW AM I ALREADY ALMOST HALF WAY THERE🥹? #18weekspregnant #secondtrimester 2h
Meghan Trainor Shows Off Baby Bump in Adorable Video — with Cameos from Son Riley and Chris Olsen
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'