Maria Menounos Recalls Emotional Moment She Learned One Embryo Transferred After Implanting Two

Maria Menounos is looking back on an emotional moment in her journey to becoming a mom.

In an exclusive preview of Monday's episode of Menounos' podcast Heal Squad, the TV host, who is expecting her first baby with husband Keven Undergaro, reveals she "really believed" she was going to have twins as she initially implanted two embryos.

"We did implant two, I really, really believed we were gonna have two. I would talk to them at night in my prayers and I really thought that was gonna work out," says the 44-year-old.

"When we did our first ultrasound after we found out we were pregnant, we did a Zoom and the surrogate was like 'baby is doing great.' So here's me and Keven in front of the iPad, we're so excited, we're gonna find out we have twins in there, it's gonna be amazing," recalls Menounos. "And she says 'baby is doing great,' and the two of us just freeze."

"I understood so many people's pain so fast in that moment because I really was sure we were gonna have two," she explains. "And then just tears were streaming down my face."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Menounos recalls having to do a "mental switch" after realizing there were not two babies.

"Just that mental switch over from no, that's not what's happening, but you do have one that did take, it took a second, or maybe a minute," she shares. "You just have to be grateful for what you have and we are so grateful. I do believe that God knows what we can handle."

Menounos and Undergaro's joyful baby news comes after a decade-long journey.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the mom-to-be told PEOPLE exclusively. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

Speaking about the big news on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday morning, Menounos said she's "so grateful" and "super excited" for her new addition.

"We've tried everything, literally everything," she said of her fertility journey. "They tried to get me pregnant, that didn't work. Keven had a surgery, that didn't work. He's hung me upside-down like a chicken, that didn't work. We did everything. But we got so lucky."

Menounos shares more about her pregnancy journey on her show Heal Squad on Monday, Feb. 13, at 8 a.m. EST.