Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way: 'We're Very Excited'

The couple also shared that their baby will take the TV host's last name when born

Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on April 24, 2023 05:00 AM
The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting a baby girl!

The TV host, 44, and her husband, 55, revealed the sex of their unborn baby on the Heal Squad x Maria Menounos podcast early Monday morning.

Detailing that many fans guessed she would be having a boy after she wore a blue dress during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she talked about the baby news, Menounos put those rumors to bed and stated, "We're very excited to announce we have a baby girl coming."

Menounos also shared that she and Undergaro have a name picked out for their little one, telling listeners, "We've been thinking about names for years, cause as you may or may not know, this has been almost a 10-year journey for us."

"We've thought about names forever, and I think we've come up with the perfect name for this baby," she added, noting, however, that the moniker could change once she and Undergaro meet their baby for the first time later this year.

Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos attend the Social Life Magazine June Cover event, celebrating Maria Menounos, on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York.
Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

A representative for Menounos and Undergaro confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that the couple is expecting back in February.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the mom-to-be previously told PEOPLE. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

Menounos, who worked with Family Match Consulting, also shared an emotional clip in which she watched an ultrasound video with her father, Constantinos, by her side.

"Oh my God," Menounos said in the video, as she and her father watched. "Guys, that's my baby. I love you."

RELATED VIDEO: Maria Menounos Expecting First Baby with Husband Keven Undergaro After Decade-Long Journey

Elsewhere on the podcast, the couple also revealed that their daughter will take Menounos' last name when she is born.

"Our daughter will have his last name within her name, but it will be Menounos," the TV host said, referring to her husband, whom she wed in 2017.

